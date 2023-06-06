Faulty wiring blamed for Parker Street fire
Faulty wiring is being blamed for causing a fire overnight in the attic of a Parker Street house.
The city’s fire chief said smoke detectors sounded and alerted members of the house — three adults and four children — to flee. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at 111 Parker St.
Crews found heavy smoke in the attic and determined that it was coming from an electrical box in an insulation area between the attic and second floor, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
The structure suffered light smoke, water and structural damage to the attic and second floor bedroom ceiling. The cause of the fire appeared to be faulty electrical wiring.
“[Due] to the fact the home had operating smoke detectors and the quick actions of the Pittsfield Fire Department, damage was minimal and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported,” Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Clement said in the release.
Appalachian Trail group to honor new community
The Appalachian Trail Conservancy will hold a ceremony this month to formally recognize Lee as an Appalachian Trail Community — one of five newly designated communities.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. June 17 in the pavilion in the Lee Town Commons.
This designation adds five more towns to the existing 51 A.T. Communities along the Appalachian corridor, which have demonstrated their readiness to partner in efforts to drive resilient rural economies, encourage recreation access, and engage in conservation planning. Designated towns provide food, supplies, information, and recreational and volunteer opportunities to visitors of the Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail is a 2,190-mile long hiking path that stretches through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The entire Massachusetts section of the Appalachian Trail is located in Berkshire County.
The four other new communities are located in Boonsboro and Brunswick, Md., and in Bluemont and Hillsboro, Va. Designation ceremonies at those sites will also take place during the month of June.
Information: appalachiantrail.org/communities.
Alfred Drive paving scheduled Thursday
Paving operations will occur on Alfred Drive on Thursday, June 8, as part of the city’s Street Improvement Project.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based upon weather conditions.
— Staff reports