Author to lead discussion in sexual violence webinar
The third One Book, One Community countywide read sponsored by the Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force will culminate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with a webinar presentation and discussion with Tanya Selvaratnam, award-winning producer and author of “Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence.”
Selvaratnam’s memoir examines her relationship with former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, and how she was able to extricate herself from the relationship and his abuse. He resigned his office within three hours of publication of her story in The New Yorker magazine.
Almost 20 groups from Sheffield, in the south, to North Adams, in the north, read and met to discuss the book between Domestic Violence Awareness Month last October and this month which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Closed captions will be available, and it will be interpreted in both Spanish and ASL.
Register at tinyurl.com/yd5vatyx.
Yard waste now accepted at Lenox Transfer Station
Starting today, Pittsfield residents will be able to temporarily drop off yard waste at the Lenox Transfer Station located at 68 Willow Creek Road.
During this temporary period, Pittsfield residents can bring the following items free of charge: Grass clippings; leaves; brush; and tree branches and limbs under 4 feet in length.
Proof of Pittsfield residency will need to be provided. No bags are allowed.
The Lenox Transfer Station is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Gas prices up 7 cents in county, statewide
The average gas price in the Berkshires this week has increased significantly for the first time in several weeks, jumping 7 cents to $3.35 per gallon, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
Both state and national gas prices have also increased significantly this week with the state price also rising 7 cents to $3.34, and the national price up 10 cents to $3.60.
The state price is 4 cents higher than a month ago, but 78 cents lower than at this time last year.
The national price is 13 cents higher than a month ago, but 51 cents less than last year. In the Pittsfield metro area, the average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago, and 77 cents less than in 2022.
OPEC’s announcement that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day took the oil market by surprise. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark.
“The oil market has had some time to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, “but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50 percent of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”
