Would-be bank robber released for treatment
A man accused in the aborted robbery of a Berkshire Bank branch has been released to participate in a rehabilitation program as he awaits trial.
Louis Hoffman, 32, had been held without bail since his Nov. 30 arrest after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller demanding $10,000.
Defense attorney Dean Manuel requested in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday that Hoffman be allowed to attend Adult & Teen Challenge, a faith-based substance use disorder treatment center in the Worcester area that has round-the-clock supervision.
Hoffman didn’t flash a weapon, Manuel said during Monday’s proceedings. Nor did he end up taking the cash; the teller placed money on the table but Hoffman left without grabbing it.
In arguing for Hoffman’s release to the program, Manuel noted his client “suffered from this addiction, and this is a chance for him to change his life around.”
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office opposed the release, arguing the program isn’t the right fit for Hoffman because it doesn’t administer medication-assisted treatment.
Assistant Berkshire District Attorney Amy Winston requested that Hoffman remain in jail without the right to bail under the state’s dangerousness statute. And she noted Hoffman received a four- to six-year sentence for a similar incident in 2018.
“The commonwealth is concerned about the safety of the community, about the safety of the victims in this case,” Winston told the judge.
After taking the request under advisement, Judge John Agostini accepted the request and ordered Hoffman’s release.
Convicted sex offender accused of molesting child in 2017
A convicted sex offender from New York is being held without bail amid allegations he molested a child in Lee in 2017.
David Gonzalez, 67, of Staten Island, N.Y., is facing charges in connection with an incident at a timeshare property, according to the office of Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.
A spokesperson for the office said the accuser made a delayed disclosure about the events that led to the charges, which accounts for the delay in launching the criminal case.
A Berkshire County grand jury handed up the indictments against Gonzalez on Oct. 13.
Gonzalez has just completed a prison term in Kingston, N.Y., in an unrelated case involving the sexual abuse of three girls under the age of 11, according to Advance Local. After his release last week, he was transported to Berkshire County, where he had a warrant open in connection with the Lee incident.
He pleaded not guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and was ordered held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for April 6.
— Staff reports