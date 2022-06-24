Pinning ceremony set for nursing grads
Berkshire Community College will hold a traditional pinning ceremony for the Practical Nursing Program at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Connector, located between Hawthorne and Melville Halls. The event will also be televised live on Pittsfield Community Television.
Kara Kolodziej, RN, Berkshire Health Systems education specialist II at Berkshire Medical Center, will be the guest speaker. Awards will be presented for Academic Excellence in Nursing, Clinical Excellence in Nursing, Professionalism in Nursing, and Spirit of Nursing.
The wearing of the school pin symbolizes the right to serve others, signifying the acceptance of the responsibilities of the practice of nursing and the educational preparation of the wearer. The ceremony is a time-honored nursing school tradition dating to the turn of the 20th century. The pins are being gifted by Paula and Stan Walczyk.
The Class of 2022 graduates include Ariana Baribeault and Chasity Gigliotti of Adams; Walter Randall of Brattleboro, Vt.; Jana Cushman of Cheshire; Samantha Dellaghelfa and Ashley Ring of North Adams; Colleen Campbell, Shaina Petell, Maria Toledo, Elorm Kevin, and Clarinda Gillyard of Pittsfield; and Sashaya Lewis of Springfield.
For more information about BCC Allied Health and Nursing programs, call the Admissions Office at 413-236-1630 or visit tinyurl.com/cuuus2my.
Concert, car show to benefit parade
The Pittsfield Parade Committee announces a car show and a concert by The Mummers, both on Sunday, July 3, to benefit the Fourth of July Parade.
Antique cars, hot rods and some new but interesting vehicles will grace downtown Pittsfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, to see who can win Best of Show, Visitor Choice, Parade Committee Choice, Best Truck, Best Custom Car, and Oldest vehicle. Some two dozen of the cars on display will be participating in the parade.
The vehicles will be located in the McKay Street parking lot at Depot Street with visitor parking in the McKay Street garage located behind the Beacon Cinemas on North Street.
Entering a vehicle is free but donations to the parade are suggested. Admission is free to visitors.
A 50-50 raffle will benefit the parade and the Parade Committee will be passing the bucket for additional donations. Food concession will be on site.
The Greater Kensington String Band of Philadelphia, also known as The Mummers, will perform a 90 minute concert at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 55 Fenn St.
Seating is limited. Tickets cost $10 at the door. The Mummers will be participating in this year’s parade.
