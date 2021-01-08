NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive end Calais Campbell knows the time has arrived to prove why Baltimore traded for him last March: It’s Round 3 of the Ravens vs. Derrick Henry.
A spot in the AFC divisional round is on the line Sunday.
Henry helped the Titans stun the top-seeded Ravens a year ago in the divisional round as the NFL rushing leader ran for 195 yards, threw a touchdown pass and turned Baltimore safety Earl Thomas into his blocker with a stiff arm at one point.
Baltimore traded a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville for Campbell last March, and the six-time Pro Bowl end missed Round 2 on Nov. 22 when Henry ran for 133 yards — 89 on 10 carries in the fourth quarter and overtime — in a 30-24 win capped by his 29-yard TD run.
“Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs to ever play this game, and he’s in the zone right now,” Campbell said. “So, yes – I take pride in the challenge of lining up and trying to shut him down.”
Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams also missed that game but is available for this one. The No. 5 seeded Ravens (11-5) have won five straight, including last week’s 38-3 rout of Cincinnati.
“Now we get to see them again in the same scenario,” Williams said. “Obviously, we have that sense in it, and we know what happened last year. And, obviously, we don’t want the same thing to happen.”
The Titans (11-5) have the hometown advantage this time around, though that may not help in a rivalry in which neither Baltimore nor Tennessee has won on its own field in four previous games. They do have Henry.
He just became the first back-to-back NFL rushing champ since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07 with a career-high 2,027 yards, and Henry ran for a career-best 250 yards helping Tennessee clinch its first AFC South title since 2008 with a 41-38 win at Houston.
Now Henry is heading into the postseason, where he has really thrived. Only Terrell Davis (672) and John Riggins (640) have more rushing yards through a player’s first five postseason games than Henry (630).
“We all know what’s at stake,” Henry said. “Win or go home, and when you win you keep playing.”