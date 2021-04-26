Just when you thought Matt McCall had apparently locked down his University of Massachusetts men's basketball roster for the 2020-21 season, something else happens. To describe this college basketball offseason as flexible might be an understatement.
Going into this week, UMass had lost three players, two to the transfer portal. That group included All-Atlantic 10 Conference first-team selection Tre Mitchell and Carl Pierre. Pierre moved on to Rice to finish his career, while Mitchell's landing spot is not yet known.
Add to that the report on Saturday that freshman wing Ronnie DeGray III has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported at the Verbal Commits (verbalcommits.com) web site.
DeGray played in all 15 games for UMass in 2020-21, and started 14. He average 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Until the portal announcement, he was the top returning rebounder for the Minutemen.
"I would like to thank Coach McCall and the UMass staff for welcoming me into the MBB program with open arms. These are relationships I will always cherish," DeGray wrote in a late Saturday afternoon tweet. "I also want to thank UMass Nation for showing me love this past season in a pandemic year in which no one will forget.
"After thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter my name in the transfer portal."
Assuming DeGray, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing from Parker, Colo., transfers, that would leave the Minutemen at last year's roster numbers. DeGray, Mitchell, Pierre and Mark Gasperini — who played his final year of eligibility at UMass after transferring from American — are all gone. There are, however, four transfers coming in their places.
The two newest members of the Minutemen are graduate transfers named Kelly. C.J. Kelly is a 6-foot-5 wing who transfers into Amherst from the University at Albany. He played one year there after the Long Island native started his college career at Division I Norfolk State.
The other Kelly, not related, is former Boston College guard Rich Kelly. Kelly transferred to BC after spending the first part of his career at Quinnipiac.
The transfers of Mitchell and Pierre, the still potential transfer of DeGray, and the loss of backup center Mark Gasperini from the 2020-21 roster means that 55 percent of the 76.7 points McCall's team scored in 2020-21 either has moved on or will move on.
In their places come the Kellys.
C.J. Kelly comes to Amherst from UAlbany, where he played for former coach Will Brown. Kelly, who announced his decision on Twitter Monday, was the Great Danes' leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game. His career-high at Albany was a 27-point game in a 63-62 win over Vermont on Jan. 2. He played 37 minutes in that game and went 8 for 17 from the floor. He scored in double figures in eight of Albany's last 10 games.
Rich Kelly was BC's No. 3 scorer, averaging 11 points per game. He scored in double figures six times in the Eagles' last seven games. He had a BC career-high 27 points in an 84-62 win over Miami. Kelly was 10 for 16 from the floor, and 7 for 12 from outside the 3-point arc.
"Rich is an extremely talented, all-around player. He can score from anywhere on the floor, move the ball up the court quickly and execute the correct reads on ball screens," McCall said in a release announcing Rich Kelly's signing. "He brings a high level of maturity, character and leadership, and a mental and physical toughness that will benefit our team in a significant way."
Before college, Kelly did a post-graduate season at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut and was the No. 16 prospect in the Nutmeg State in 2017 by the New England Recruiting Report.
University of Montana transfer Michael Steadman becomes the tallest Minuteman at 6-foot-10, while Penn State transfer Trent Buttrick is the only widebody on the roster. Buttrick is 6-8, 240 pounds.
One other addition to the 21-22 roster comes from the return of Preston Santos.
Santos, a 6-foot-5 wing, did not play in 2020-21 due to his previously announced mental health issues. Santos did declare on social media that he was back in and ready to play for the Minutemen in the coming year.