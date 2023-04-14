Baseball: Three Monument pitchers combine to throw a five-inning no hitter against Granby

GREAT BARRINGTON — Owen Wade and relievers Garrett Curtain and Jack Bissaillon combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter, as Monument Mountain beat visiting Granby 13-0 Friday afternoon.
The win improves the Spartans’ record to 5-0.
Wade went the first three innings and he struck out five and walked two. Curtain pitched the fourth and Bissaillon finished up.
“He was in the groove right from the get-go,” Monument coach Tom Hankey said of his starter. “He got us off to a good start. He threw well. We jumped up 5-0 after one and just went from there.”
Jack Bissaillon was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in and Blake Smith was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Jayder Raifstanger was 1 for 2 but he scored three runs. In fact, three of the top four Monument batters — Dom Velasco, Raifstanger, and Jack Bissaillon combined to score eight of Monument’s 13 runs.
The Spartans will travel to Belchertown on Monday to play the 6-0 Orioles in a big, early-season Suburban East game.
———
Ludlow 000 00 — 0 0 1
Monument 526 0x — 13 11 2
Aaron Little and Mason Peltier. Owen Wade 3, Garrett Curtin 1, Jack Bissaillon 1 and Cole Bissaillon. W — Wade. L — Little. 2B — MM: Dom Velasco, Jayder Raifstanger, Blake Smith.
McCann Tech 10, Turners Falls 3
NORTH ADAMS — Lukas Rylander gave up three runs on five hits and struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings of work as host McCann Tech got back on the winning track at Joe Wolfe Field.
The Hornets, now 3-2, chased Turners starter Joey Mosca after Mosca walked the first three batters. That ended Mosca’s day early.
Michael Shinall came in, and gave up an infield single to Josh Livsey and Rylander followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
Turners Falls kept the game close and made it 4-3 on a passed ball and an RBI single by Alex Quezada in the top of the fifth.
The Hornets responded with three runs of their own. Aaron Livsey and Nick Gilman had RBI singles and Ty Barrett worked a sacrifice fly in between.
Rylander and Josh Livsey each went 2 for 4. Rylander scored twice and had three RBI, while Livsey had one run scored and two RBI. Quezada was 3 for 4 with a single, double and triple.
McCann is back in action Saturday, on the road at Hopkins Academy.
———
Turners Falls 001 020 0 — 3 5 3
McCann Tech 300 133 x — 10 12 0
Joey Mosca 0, Michael Shinall 5, Kainen Stevens 1 and Derek Wissman. Lukas Rylander 6 1/3, Josh Livsey 2/3 and Noah Debenedetto. W — Rylander. L — Mosca. 2B — TF: Alex Quezada. MT: Dom DeMayo. 3B — TF: Quezada. MT: Rylander.
Mount Greylock 16, Mohawk 2
BUCKLAND — The Greylock offense has been on cruise control of late, and added 15 hits to the docket Friday on the road.
An 11-run top of the first inning put this one safely in the Mounties’ hands right away. The first batter of the game, Brodi Rosier singled, followed by a Madison Koffi double. Then, with one away, Emma Newberry tripled and scored on an error to make it 3-0. On their second time through the order in the first inning, Rosier tripled and Kofi smacked a two-run homer.
Koffi had the big bat going 2 for 4. She drove in three runs and scored twice. Rosier (triple), Mila Marcisz and Abbey Whitely (double) had three hits a piece. Newberry and Kami Sweet hit safely twice with a double each and both drove in tthree runs. Newberry also scored three times.
Sweet only needed to pitch the five innings, but did so well with four strikeouts and three hits. Only one run was earned and she walked one batter.
———
Greylock (11)00 50 — 16 15 2
Mohawk 200 00 — 2 3 4
St. Mary’s 7, Lee 1
LEE — Lee managed nine hits in a home game Friday afternoon, but turned those into just one fourth-inning run in a loss.
The visiting Saints played error-free softball to work around all those base runners, while Lee made three miscues.
In the circle, Bri Lynch went five innings, striking out eight and walking two, but allowed two earned runs on six hits. Taryn Bannon was hit five times for three earned in two frames.
Lynch, Karalynn Hopkins, Addie Mayberry and Lily Brancato all had two hits in the game, with Lynch doubling and Hopkins smacking a triple. Brancato drove in Hopkins for the lone run.
———
St. Mary’s 131 002 0 — 7 11 0
Lee 000 100 0 — 1 9 3
Meet at Monument
GREAT BARRINGTON — In a Friday afternoon meet at Monument Mountain, the host Spartans earned a split, while Pittsfield boys and girls each picked up a win.
The Taconic boys went 1-1, while the girls dropped a pair, despite an impressive individual outing by Tiffin Martin.
The Monument Mountain girls beat Taconic 86-49, while PHS beat their rivals 86-54.
The Taconic boys walloped Monument 105-35, while Pittsfield edged out THS 76-65.
Martin was one of two three-event winners on the day, and split her events evenly between running, jumping and throwing. She won the 100 hurdles, the triple jump and the shot put.
Owen Klatka of the PHS boys was also a triple-victor. He took the 400, the long jump and triple jump.
On the boys’ side, Taconic’s Anthony Trapani swept the 100 and 200, with the Thunder taking all three spots in the 100 and the top two in the 200. Taconic’s Josh Stevens won both the shot put and discus.
Pittsfield’s Seth Aitken took home titles in both the 1 and 2-mile races.
For the PHS girls, Dezerea Powell swept the sprints, holding off a pair of Spartans each time. The Monument girls swept the relays.
———
Girls
100 — 1. Powell (P) 13.25; 2. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 13.43; 3. Costella (MM) 13.78.
200 — 1. Powell (P) 27.72; 2. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 27.76; 3. de Movellan (MM) 29.42.
400 — 1. Havens (MM) 1:10.49; 2. Telladira (P) 1:11.84; 3. R. Geddes (MM) 1:12.85.
800 — 1. P. Geddes (MM) 2:37.36; 2. Oubtrou (P) 2:48.92; 3. Ives (T) 2:48.92.
1600 — 1. Desilets (MM) 5:36.78; 2. R. Geddes (MM) 6:48.99; 3. Powell (T) 7:05.08.
3200 — 1. Telladira (P) 19:06.29; 2. Siv (P) 19:06.58; 3. Strzepa (MM) 20:16.22.
100 Hurdles — 1. Martin (T) 17.23; 2. Starsja (T) 18.86; 3. Pollard (MM) 19.18.
400 Hurdles — 1. Pollard (MM) 1:12.70; 2. Starsja (T) 1:13.56; 3. Curletti (MM) 1:15.81.
4x100 Relay — 1. Monument (Harcorn/Costella/Haskins-Vaughan/de Movellan) 54.10; 2. Taconic 57.48; 3. Pittsfield 58.22.
4x400 — 1. Monument (Desilets/Smedvig/Pollard/Soule) 4:47.14; 2. Pittsfield 5:08.42; 3. Taconic 5:22.24.
4x800 — 1. Monument (Havens/Tournas-Hardt/Grossman/Desilets) 14:35.31; 2. Pittsfield 14:37.18.
High Jump — 1. Haskins-Vaughan (MM) 5-00; 2. Cantarella (P) 4-06; 3. (tie) P. Geddes (MM) and Daly (T) J4-06.
Long Jump — 1. Ahmed (P) 13-10.5; 2. Timoney (P) 13-00; 3. Becker (MM0 12-05.5.
Triple Jump — 1. Martin (T) 29-06; 2. Muller (P) 28-09.5; 3. Ahmed (P) 27-09.
Shot Put — 1. Martin (T) 26-06.25; 2. Awortwe (P) 25-00.75; 3. Motta (T) 24-01.
Discus — 1. Awortwe (P) 72-10; 2. Chard (P) 64-08; 3. Motta (T) 55-02.
Javelin — 1. Birnhak (MM) 64-05; 2. Telladira (P) 62-08; 3. Muller (P) 61-07.
Boys
100 — 1. Trapani (T) 11.52; 2. Harewood (T) 11.66; 3. Davis (T) 11.73.
200 — 1. Trapani (T) 23.51; 2. McIntosh (T) 23.81; 3. Henderson (MM) 24.58.
400 — 1. Klatka (P) 54.82; 2. Torrico (MM) 55.52; 3. Middlebrooks-Spencer (P) 58.99.
800 — 1. LaRochelle (MM) 2:22.97; 2. Chairez (P) 2:25.17; 3. Smith (P) 2:28.87.
1600 — 1. Aitken (P) 5:23.00; 2. Faggioni (MM) 5:27.00; 3. MacDonald (T) 5:52.69.
3200 — 1. Aitken (P) 12:04.40; 2. Vella (ME) 12:06.40; 3. Faggioni (MM) 12:06.49.
110 Hurdles — 1. Altman (T) 18.10; 2. Bunnell (P) 18.58; 3. D’Aniello (P) 19.29.
400 Hurdles — 1. Peprah (T) 1:02.43; 2. D’Aniello (P) 1:05.14; 3. Reynolds (T) 1:05.83.
4x100 Relay — 1. Taconic (Davis/Harewood/Trapani/McIntosh) 44..96; 2. Pittsfield 44.96; 3. Taconic B 53.23.
4x400 — 1. Pittsfield (Middlebrooks-Spencer/D’Aniello/Guinen/Billups) 4:01.74; 2. Taconic 4:05.68.
4x800 — 1. Pittsfield (Smith/Brennan/Chairez/Robarge) 11:03.21; 2. Taconic 11:06.58; 3. Taconic B 14:34.00.
High Jump — 1. Soule (T) 5-08; 2. Klatka (P) 5-06; 3. (tie) McIntosh (T) and Henderson (MM) 5-04.
Long Jump — 1. Klatka (P) 18-04.5; 2. McIntosh (T) 18-03; 3. Barnett (T) 18-02.25.
Triple Jump — 1. Klatka (P) 37-07; 2. Davis (T) 36-10; 3. Bunnell (P) 36-06.25.
Shot Put — 1. Stevens (T) 41-04; 2. Vergara (P) 38-07.5; 3. Zamakis (P) 34-10.
Discus — 1. Stevens (T) 115-01; 2. Teigen (MM) 95-02; 3. Vergara (P) 93-05.
Javelin — 1. Teigen (MM) 121-01; 2. Arce-Jackson (P) 117-01; 3. Stevens (T) 107-09.