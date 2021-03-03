SHEFFIELD — The Mount Greylock boys have built their fair share of leads this season, but each time victory seemed to slip through the Mounties’ grasp.
That changed on Wednesday night in Sheffield, where Greylock wrestled an early lead from Mount Everett and tackled it all the way through for the season’s first win, 55-34.
Max McAlister, Chase Doyle and Pablo Santos all breached double figures to deliver the first victory in the tenure of new head coach Denny Richard. McAlister in particular had the hot hand early. He drained three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, before adding another pair later in the contest, finishing with 15 points on five triples.
Doyle matched his 15 points, while Santos went for 11 for Greylock (1-13)
Doyle had six in a 19-point third quarter that put the Eagles behind by 16. Mount Everett (3-9) managed just one point in the fourth.
It was the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Mount Everett winning each of the first three tilts by a combined total of 12 points.
The Eagles got matching eight-point outings from Jack Carpenter and Ben Monteleone, but fell behind 30-21 at halftime and couldn’t keep pace with the visitors.
———
Mount Greylock 15 15 19 6 — 55
Mount Everett 11 10 12 1 — 34
MG (55)
McAlister 5-0-15, Santos 5-0-11, Doyle 7-0-15, O’Keefe 0-0-0, Shelsy 0-0-0, Barnes 3-0-6, Powell 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Markovic 1-1-3, Martin 1-3-5. Totals 22-4-55.
ME (34)
Foster 2-1-5, Ullrich 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Carpenter 3-2-8, Monteleone 2-2-8, Peck 0-0-0, Mullen 2-0-5, Rothvoss 2-2-6. Totals 12-7-34.
3-point goals — MG 7 (McAlister 5, Santos, Doyle); ME 3 (Monteleone 2, Mullen).
Hoosac Valley 58, Lee 47
LEE — The Lee boys made one more field goal on Wednesday night than visiting Hoosac Valley, but the Hurricanes still managed to put away an 11-point victory.
The Hurricanes connected seven times from beyond the arc and got to the foul line 22 times. While they connected on only 11 of those free throws, it was good enough for a 58-47 win.
The Wildcats were in front 31-24 at halftime, as senior Evan Heath broke loose for three 3-pointers and 15 points. However, the Hurricanes defense zeroed in from there and held him to just one bucket the rest of the way. As a matter of fact, Hoosac Valley (11-2) held the Wildcats entire roster to just four third-quarter points, upending the game and taking an eight point lead with eight minutes to play.
Lee committed 15 fouls, to just five by the Hurricanes.
Carson Meczywor went for 24 points, despite having just four at halftime. Joey McGovern was his top running-mate, tallying 16 points and shooting 5 of 6 from the charity stripe himself.
Evan Trombley added 13 points for Lee (1-3).
———
Hoosac 7 17 19 15 — 58
Lee 16 15 4 12 — 47
HV (58)
Kastner 3-1-7, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 9-4-24, McGovern 4-5-16, Levesque 0-0-0, Davis 2-1-6, Field 2-0-5. Totals 20-11-58.
L (47)
Heath 7-0-17, Trombley 6-0-13, Kelley 1-0-2, Mihlek 3-0-6, Redstone 2-1-5, Besaw 2-0-4. Totals 21-1-47.
3-point goals — HV 7 (McGovern 3, Meczywor 2, Davis, Field); L 4 (Heath 3, Trombley).
GIRLS
Wahconah 58, Drury 21
NORTH ADAMS — Playing in its second game of the delayed season, Drury got a taste of what the rest of Berkshire County’s basketball-playing schools have been contending with since early February.
The Blue Devils improved with each quarter of their young season, but it mattered little in the final decision against the powerhouse Warriors of Wahconah.
Wahconah doused the Blue Devils 58-21, to stay unbeaten on the winter. The Warriors got 15 points from Maria Gamberoni, 11 from Noelle Furlong and 3-pointers from five different players. Wahconah improved to 14-0.
Wahconah’s defense smothered the Blue Devils early, holding them to a single free throw in the first quarter and just five points by halftime. It was 30-5, before 3-balls from Furlong and Makenzi Taylor put the game away in the third quarter.
Drury (0-2) got 11 points from Kayla McGrath, her second double-figure effort in as many games, and six from Faith Moran.
With 15 points on Wednesday, Gamberoni moves past Kevin Huban into second all-time on the school’s basketball scoring list. Her 1,263 points are four more than Huban. Pat Duquette remains atop the list with 1,312 points.
———
Wahconah 12 18 14 14 — 58
Drury 1 4 7 9 — 21
W (58)
Taylor 1-0-3, Furlong 5-0-11, Eberwein 1-3-5, Belcher 2-1-6, M. Gamberoni 6-2-15, O. Gamberoni 3-2-8, Drury 0-0-0, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Quinto 1-0-2, Wigington 2-0-4, Mason 0-1-1. Totals 23-9-58
D (21)
McGrath 5-0-11, Sarkis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Bishop 0-1-1, LaCasse 1-0-2, Cellana 0-0-0, Russell 0-0-0, Moran 2-2-6, Dobbert 0-1-1. Totals 8-4-21.
3-point goals — W 5 (Taylor, Furlong, Belcher, M. Gamberoni, Marauszwski); D 1 (McGrath).
Hoosac Valley 39, Lee 30
LEE — Rylynn Witek and Averie McGrath controlled play out of halftime, and that spelt the end of the Lee girls Wednesday night at home.
Hoosac Valley rode a combined 28 points from Witek and McGrath to a 39-30 victory.
It was a 16-point third quarter that did in the Wildcats (2-2).
Lee got seven points from Caroline Maloney, six in the second half, but shot just 6 of 12 from the foul line. Mia Puleri and Emma Puleri had six points each.
Leading 18-14 at the break, Witek came out aflame, scoring 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, including a pair of triples. McGrath knocked one down from deep as well, and finished with 13 points.
Hoosac improved to 8-4.
———
Hoosac 12 6 16 5 — 39
Lee 6 8 8 8 — 30
HV (39)
Canales 1-1-3, Shea 0-0-0, A. Garabedian 3-0-6, Davis 0-0-0, Lesure 0-0-0, Witek 5-3-15, McGrath 6-0-13, Keele 0-0-0, T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals 16-4-39.
L (30)
Kelly 0-0-0, M. Puleri 3-0-6, Maloney 2-3-7, Le. Simone 2-0-4, Simmons 1-3-5, E. Puleri 3-0-6, Clark 1-0-2. Totals 12-6-30.
3-point goals — HV 3 (Witek 2, McGrath).