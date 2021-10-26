BECKET — The Becket Land Trust, which has owned and managed the 300-acre Historic Quarry and Forest property since 2000, today transferred ownership to The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees). The Trustees is the country’s first, and the state’s largest land conservation and preservation nonprofit.
During its ownership, the Land Trust developed seven miles of hiking trails, created a 20-acre Oak Regeneration Forestry area, a 40-acre New England Cottontail Wildlife Management area, and installed a 14-point, self-guided educational historic quarry walk. The Land Trust also developed a permanent museum exhibit housed in Becket’s Mullen House Education Center which will continue to be available to the public. This exhibit documents the life and times of the quarry operation between the 1860s and the 1940s, as a major industrial operation in the town. The museum exhibit includes historic photographs, financial ledgers and diaries from quarrymen, as well as many small artifacts from the property.
Over the course of recent years, the Historic Quarry and Forest has gained in popularity and during the Covid-19 pandemic, public visitation skyrocketed. During the summer seasons of 2018 and 2019, the site had 3-4,000 visitors, with over 14,000 visitors during the summer of 2020. The BLT Board of Directors agreed that, while public interest was positive, management would be better with a larger, more experienced organization. After discussions between the Becket Land Trust and The Trustees — and a successful joint fundraising campaign that created a $270,000 stewardship fund — The Trustees acquired the Historic Quarry and Forest, along with responsibility for managing and maintaining it as a public recreational and protected area. Ken Smith, president of the Becket Land Trust, expresses his deep felt appreciation to the Trustees for making this long term sustainable protection possible.
The Trustees intend to improve the trail network and maintain the wildlife and forestry areas, and the
The Land Trust will advise The Trustees in improvements, providing historical perspective and information from its 20 years of managing the property.
The Becket Land Trust, a 501c3 (nonprofit) organization, was founded in 1991 by a group of citizens concerned with protecting the Town of Becket’s rural character, natural resources and ecologically sensitive areas. With the transfer of the Historic Quarry and Forest, the organization owns and protects two properties in the Town of Becket, and will continue to work with landowners who share the interests of land conservation and protection of our natural resources.