Bruins Flyers Hockey

Patrice Bergeron is getting the “A” removed from his sweater. Bergeron is the new captain of the Boston Bruins, replacing Zdeno Chara, who signed with Washington.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE photo

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.