Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman
Bergeron replaces Chara as Bruins captain
Coronavirus
Trending Now
-
Former Lee town administrator Nason dies suddenly; 'Put his heart and soul' into town
-
Tests for coronavirus in Pittsfield wastewater show post-Christmas bump
-
North Adams police, national program seek local teen missing since November
-
The Checkup for Jan. 6: Berkshires sees 17 COVID-19 in last four days, including 5 as of Wednesday
-
Baker extends COVID-19 restrictions, allows flexibility for hospital staffing