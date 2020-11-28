PITTSFIELD — Jennifer Carmichael has been promoted to executive vice president and chief internal audit officer at Berkshire Bank. She previously served as the bank’s senior vice president and audit manager.
In her new role, Carmichael will continue to lead all aspects of Berkshire Bank’s internal audit and independent SOX testing programs. She reports directly to the audit committee of the board of directors and administratively to Sean Gray, Berkshire Bank's acting CEO.
Carmichael joined Berkshire Bank in 2016, from Accume Partners, where she served as senior audit manager to several clients in the New York and New England regions, including Berkshire Bank.
She began her career in the community banking sector in internal audit roles and previously served for several years at Ballston Spa National Bank in New York.