SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Senior All Star Game took place on Friday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and there was a large Berkshire contingent that made its presence known in all three games.
In the first game, comprised of seniors from the Class C and D boys basketball teams, three Berkshire high school seniors were in attendance. Louis Guillotte of Drury was on the Red Team, as was his head coach, Jack Racette who was coaching the team. Brendan Armstrong of Lenox and Chase Doyle from Mount Greylock played on the White Team.
The White Team took a 20-11 lead after the first quarter and raced from there, going up by 10 at half and leading by 17 at the end of the third quarter. Racette’s Fighting Reds didn’t quit however, Guillotte had five points and an assist in the fourth quarter as part of the Red teams’ effort to pull it back.
But while it got as close as three points, the White Team held on to win 89-86. Armstrong had a rebound, an assist and a steal and sunk two triples. Doyle had three rebounds and nine points, eight of them coming in the second half to help Team White stay ahead.
The game’s MVP was Manny Cruz of Paulo Freire who had 19 points, seemingly all of them coming from dunks.
In the girls game, the Berkshire presence was even larger. The Purple Team was coached by Taconic head coach Matt Mickle and had Taconic’s Brenna McNeice, Pittsfield High’s Jamie Duquette and Wahconah’s Emma Belcher. The Green team had Hoosac Valley’s Gabby Billetz and Monument Mountain’s Natalie Lewis.
In a back and forth affair, the Purple team came back to beat the Green team, 70-67.
Lewis had four points, three boards, two blocks and a steal while Billetz had three points for the Green. Amherst’s Tessa Kawall was electric in the first half with 12 points to finish with 19 while Bianca Ortiz had 23 overall.
But the Purple Team, down 10 at the first half, worked its way back into things. Duquette had six points, two boards and a steal and was part of her team’s effort to slow down Green inside. She had help from fellow Pittsfielder McNeice who added another three rebounds and a block.
Jordis Tastalatausi was the games’ MVP, with 24 points, 13 coming in the second half to help pull her team ahead. Julie Bahati added 13 points while Heaven Morris had 12 to help the Purple Team win inside.
At press time, the Class A and B game had not concluded. The White Team was coached by Taconic head coach Bill Heaphy and included Taconic’s Tayvon Sandifer and Maimoudou Bamba, PHS senoirs Carter Mungin and Keanu Arce-Jackson, Wahconah’s Brody Calvert and Jesse Chapman.
