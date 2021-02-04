PITTSFIELD — Around 70 skiers had scratched, smashed and shredded the slalom course at Bousquet before Lenox's Max DiGrigoli slid up to the start gate for Thursday night's season opener. Yet, the Millionaires junior star went about his own race down Bousquet's Russell trail.
DiGrigoli, wearing Bib 88, laid down a run of 30.92 seconds to take first overall in the first Berkshire League meet of the winter season. His time was more than a full second in front of the closest competitor, Andrew King, who himself won the inaugural race of Bousquet's U19 Intramural League.
Because Berkshire County high schools are split on permitting MIAA-sanctioned winter sports, student-athletes are split into two leagues this winter. Skiers from Wahconah, Monument Mountain and Lenox are competing in the regular Berkshire County High School League, while skiers who attend other local schools are racing in the U19 League.
King, the defending Berkshire League champion, finished in 32.06. That was just fast enough to edge Charles Heimann's 32.81.
It was a great night for the DiGrigoli clan, as Lenox's Madison DiGrigoli won the Berkshire League's girls opener in 33.52 seconds. That was more than two seconds in front of Monument Mountain's Bridget Stephen (35.83) in second.
Madison was backed up by fellow Millionaires Molly Knight and Gabriella Hall in third and fourth, respectively, before the Spartans' Emma Soule rounded out the top five.
Lena Ungewitter and Dakota Grosz duked it out atop the U19 girls leaderboard, with Ungewitter placing first in 39.9 seconds. Grosz crossed the finish line in 40.16.
Max DiGrigoli's time bested a pair of Monument Mountain skiers, as Eli Zolan and Keegan Leach finished second and third, within .65 seconds of one another, respectively in the high school standings. Lenox's Noah Kirby was fourth, with Wahconah skier Dominic Scalise landing fifth in 35 seconds even.
The race, which was postponed from Tuesday night due to the storm, was a long-time coming, both because of the pandemic and the renovations at Bousquet. While the Berkshire League typically races from the summit down the Grand Slalom trail, the new summit lift at Bousquet is not yet running. That forced the pivot to Russell on the other side of the mountain, where Thursday's slalom course started midway down Beeline off the blue chair, and cut right onto Russell.
The season's next race for both leagues is scheduled for Monday night at Bousquet at 5:30 p.m., though spectators are not allowed on the course due to COVID-19 protocols.
Team results were not available at press deadline.
High School Boys
Top 5 — 1. Max DiGrigoli 30.92, 2. Eli Zolan 33.06, 3. Keegan Leach 33.71, 4. Noah Kirby 34.24, 5. Dominic Scalise 35.00.
High School Girls
Top 5 — 1. Madison DiGrigoli 33.52, 2. Bridget Stephen 35.83, 3. Molly Knight 36.02, 4. Gabriella Hall 38.04, 5. Emma Soule 38.57.
U19 Boys
Top 5 — 1. Andrew King 32.06, 2. Charles Heimann 32.81, 3. Owen Gutzmer 35.26, 4. Brendan Scott 35.82, 5. Shamus Gaherty 35.85.
U19 Girls
Top 5 — 1. Lena Ungewitter 39.9, 2. Dakota Grosz 40.16, 3. Charlotte Noyes 41.43, 4. Bella Penna 43.65, 5. Sasha Grosz 44.06.