The Andrea Harrington Committee is hosting a virtual birthday fundraiser from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Joining Berkshire District Attorney Harrington for the fundraiser is Sherry Boston, the district attorney for Georgia's DeKalb County.
“The senate races in Georgia captured America’s attention and I’m excited to introduce my friend DA Sherry Boston to Massachusetts and for her to share her insider’s view of Georgia’s flip from red to blue," Harrington said in a release. "I am looking forward to some other special guests to pop into the Zoom.”
The virtual reception will help fund the work of the District Attorney's office under Harrington. More information regarding the event can be found here.