GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Grown has received an $86,886 grant from the Baker-Polito Administration to support the Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets, provide technician assistance for SNAP/HIP vendors and shoppers and facilitate farmer-to-farmer mentoring support.
The state gant will also contribute to the publication of the annual Guide to Local Food & Farms, as well as support the year-round promotion of local food and farms through advertising, published articles, and social media coverage.
Two new initiatives will be implemented: the Last Minute Menu resource for restaurants and farmers and the Farm to Food Access buying exchange.