Berkshire Paddle Series concludes with Cookie Bowl race on Stockbridge Bowl

STOCKBRIDGE — The 2023 Berkshire Paddle Series came to a close Friday night on the Stockbridge Bowl, where 50 paddlers competed in the annual Cookie Bowl race.
Joel Pekosz was the first boat across the finish line, completing a sweep of the Chocolate and Cookie Bowls this summer and taking top prize from the Paddle Series.
Pekosz finished the two laps in 45 minutes, 44 seconds, around a minute ahead of runner-up Kurt Kuehnel (46:55).
Photos: The Cookie Bowl at the Stockbridge Bowl
The Cookie Bowl, a paddle race held on Stockbridge Bowl, was held on Friday.
To purchase photos, click here.
David Wittey was the top B Division boat in 52:57, while the canoe race came down to the wire between Paul Ryka and Ted Kenyon. Ryka finished first in 55:33, with Kenyon crossing a second later.
In the double canoes it was Wilson and Johnson finishing first in 52:48, with the Cummings duo hot on their wake six seconds behind.
Chris Weaver was the third overall boat across the finish line in 47:27. He and Pekosz had recently returned from the U.S. Canoe Association’s National Canoe and Kayak Marathon Championships down in Pennsylvania on the west branch of the Susquehanna River.
"It was an amazing experience, very humbling," said Pekosz. "Got to meet some really amazing athletes. Mike Herbert, who also on the Stellar Kayak team wound up winning the unlimited race by like two minutes. Just a phenomenal paddler, learned a couple things from him down there."
Herbert is a three-time Olympian.
Pekosz was fourth overall and second in his division for the singles event, and then he and Weaver paired up to win a title in the doubles — albeit without much competition. The days didn't line up right, and they took out a surfski against a field of mostly canoes, which they beat by about 10 minutes. The remainder of the surfski competition raced in a mixed event a day later.
"We started paddling last year together before The Josh. We did pretty well, he's a really strong paddler," said Weaver, who noted he, like Pekosz started in just 2018. "It was a really great venue, awesome river, beautiful scenery. Twelve-mile race, longer than we're used to, but paced ourselves and had a good time."
Weaver and Pekosz will team up for The Josh Billings on Sept. 10 as well.
"We're feeling good. Both paddling faster individually, so we should be faster together on paper," said Weaver. "We're excited about it. That's obviously just such a great event. I'm excited to paddle for The Arcadian Shop team and in a Stellar boat, those are quality boats without a doubt."
The Berkshire Paddle Series was sponsored by Berkshire Real Estate and featured three races this summer, starting with the Wild Goose Chase on the Housatonic River, followed by the Chocolate Bowl and Friday's Cookie Bowl.
———