Berkshires in Brief Logo

Welcome Back!

It has been a cold and icy beginning of the year. But Eagle correspondent Clarence Fanto reminds us of two things in the Outlook this week. First, the sun sparkling off all that ice makes for a magical landscape. Send us a photo so we can share in the beauty. Second, we’ve gained a full hour of daylight since Dec. 20. It’s shaping up to be a dry, uneventful week of weather, with daytime highs in the 30s. Better than more ice storms, I suppose.

Hasta manana!

Required Reading

Extra Credit

Do you want access to ALL of The Eagle's content? Become a digital subscriber starting at $0.99/mo.

Deep Dive

Filling the gap of dental care in the Berkshires

It is nearly impossible for thousands of patients enrolled in Medicaid to get critical preventive care and other dental services in Berkshire County. More than a third of Berkshire residents on Medicaid do not have a dentist because there are not enough dentists willing to care for them.

Some local practices told The Eagle that they stopped seeing Medicaid patients because the state only reimburses a fraction of the cost these offices would charge a commercial insurer. MassHealth reimbursement rates — the amount the state pays for any given procedure — vary widely, from 30 percent of the set dental fee to 70 percent and higher, depending on the procedure.

Community Health Programs is trying to fill the gap in dental care in the Berkshires by kicking off a $6 million project that could as much as double its capacity to treat Medicaid patients over several years. Read on: 

Photo of the Day

Nasman leads a workshop

While holding a broom, Cindy Nasman, right, of Curl Berkshires does instruction with pushing the rock along the ice during an Olympic Open House/learn about curling event on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of The Berkshires. 

Cultural Calendar 

A View Into the Past

Man with plow on bicycle

Moped Snow Plow

The Berkshire Eagle February 7, 1990

Manage your newsletter subscriptions, click here.

What did you like? What do you want to see here? Let us know at newsletters@berkshireeagle.com.

Berkshire Eagle, 75 S Church St, Pittsfield, MA 01201, United States Unsubscribe

 

 

 

 