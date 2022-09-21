SPRINGFIELD
Big Y stores offer
multiple vaccines
Big Y Foods will hold on-site clinics next week offering multiple vaccines at all of its supermarket locations, including its Berkshire stores in Great Barrington, Lee, North Adams and Pittsfield.
From Monday through Oct. 1, all stores will offer seasonal flu, high-dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster. Stores with on-site pharmacies will offer a variety of additional vaccines including those for pneumonia; shingles; tetanus; diptheria and pertussis; meningitis; measles, mumps and rubella; and HIV.
Vaccines will be administered to eligible children and adults ages 5 and over based on product availability. No appointments are necessary. Information: bigy.com.
PITTSFIELD
Vendors can sign up
for Holiday Shindy
Applications are currently being accepted from vendors interested in participating in the 2022 Holiday Shindy, which will be held Dec. 10 in the common room of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. There is a $15 non-refundable application fee separate from the booth fee for vendors who are selected.
All makers, crafters and artists, including woodworkers, toymakers, printers, jewelers, ceramicists, apothecaries, clothing designers, upcyclers, farmers, bakers, butchers, and candlestick makers are eligible to apply.
The annual event features more than 40 vendors who are selected to participate based on their unique and distinctive offerings.
Information: holidayshindy.com.
PITTSFIELD
Citizens Bank parent
gives food bank $25K
— The holding company for Citizens Bank, which has a branch in Pittsfield, has donated $25,000 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.
The funding will be used for the Food Bank’s door-to-door distribution program, which each month serves 57 emergency food network partners (food pantries, meal sites and shelters), 50 brown bag for elders sites, and 26 mobile food bank sites with 42 distributions.
The donation is part of a partnership between Citizens and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.