DALTON
BMM financial adviser
offers free office hours
Berkshire Money Management has launched “Open Office Hours,” a series of free weekly walk-in meetings with licensed financial adviser Holly Simeone that are open to the public and will take place at the firm’s two offices in Dalton and Great Barrington.
Simeone will answer financial questions and provide professional guidance on topics including budgeting, saving for retirement, leaving a legacy for children and grandchildren, and getting the most from Social Security.
The program will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at BMM’s office in Great Barrington on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, and from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Dalton office on Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.
Information: berkshiremm.com.
PITTSFIELD
Ninety Nine raising funds
for Boys & Girls Clubs
The Ninety Nine Restaurants chain of Woburn, which operates an eatery in Pittsfield, is holding its annual fundraiser for local Boys & Girls Club at all of its outlets in New England and upstate New York during the month of October.
All funds raised go directly to the local Boys & Girl Club chapters throughout the communities that each restaurant serves. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31. Information: 99restaurants.com.
BOSTON
Springfield health provider
settles false billing claims
Allied Health Systems of Springfield has reached a $430,000 settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office to resolve allegations that it falsely billed MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, for services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician.
According to the Attorney General's Office, the company and its CEO, Henry Azzun, submitted false and/or fraudulent claims to MassHealth and managed care entities administering benefits for MassHealth members for services that had not been appropriately authorized by a physician.
The settlement also includes a requirement that Allied must operate under a three-year compliance program overseen by an independent compliance monitor. That program will include updated policies and procedures, new training for staff, and yearly on-site audits conducted by the monitor. Allied will pay for the compliance monitoring program.