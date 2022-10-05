Berkshire firm a finalist in Lever Inc. challenge
Visionary Solutions Consulting of North Adams is one of five finalists that have been chosen to participate in the Berkshire Sustainability Challenge sponsored by small business accelerator Lever Inc.
Each finalist will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. The winner of the final pitch event on Dec. 2 will be awarded a $40,000 Lever Innovation Grant.
The other finalists are Prisere LLC of Boston, GenH of Somerville, ModLEV of Medford and CurbHub of Walpole.
Visionary Solutions is currently developing a patented low-cost home heating technology to save consumers money and reduce greenhouse gasses.
Small-business group to host recruitment talk
Allison Ebner, the vice president for member relations and partnerships for the Employers Association of the NorthEast, will speak about recruitment during a free online event this week by the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center.
“How Can Small Businesses Win the War on Talent?” will begin at noon Thursday. The event is being facilitated by the western regional office at UMass Amherst. Information/registration: msbdc.org.
MCLA to hold sessions on graduate programs
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ division of graduate and continuing education will host information sessions for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing a master of business administration.
The 30-minute information sessions will be available in person and online in North Adams and Pittsfield.
Sessions will begin at noon Oct. 12 at MCLA’s Eldridge Hall, room 206; and at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at MCLA’s campus at 66 Allen St. in Pittsfield.
Optional online remote registration is available for both sessions. Each session will provide participants with an overview of graduate and continuing education programs.
For a complete schedule of information sessions and registration, links visit tinyurl.com/y8a95tsh.