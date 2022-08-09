PITTSFIELD
NAMI seeking nominees
ahead of annual meeting
National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County will hold its annual meeting and awards dinner Sept. 27 at Hotel on North’s Shire Hall.
The event will celebrate NAMI BC’s 38 years of providing mental health support, education and advocacy throughout Berkshire County and recognize five award winners for their outstanding support of mental health.
The nonprofit is actively seeking nominations for two award categories: the Eunice E. Zorbo Citizen of the Year Award and the Silver Ribbon Award.
The Eunice E Zorbo award recognizes someone who has shown an understanding of mental illnesses and advocates for improvement in treatment of those who live with mental illnesses and their caregivers. The Silver Ribbon Award recognizes an outstanding advocate in the mental health field.
Nominations are now being accepted at namibc.org/event/2022-annual-meeting. Information: Executive Director Melissa Helm, at namibc@namibc.org or 413-445-1136.
BENNINGTON, Vt.
Group honors SVMC
as an 'Engergy Leader'
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has been named as an “Energy Leader” by Efficiency Vermont.
SVMC upgraded 50 percent of its control systems to achieve a greater command over ventilation, saving almost 500,000 kWh from the upgrade and building commissioning. SVMC has also taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint, recently completing a comprehensive pipe insulation project and a steam trap audit and repair initiative. These efforts will result in a reduction of almost 575,000 pounds of carbon emissions per year.
The medical center was among seven large commercial and industrial customers to earn the award at the end of last year.
Efficiency Vermont is collaborating on many projects as the SVMC campus in Bennington undergoes a major expansion and renovation of the emergency department, main entrance and lobby.
PEABODY
Warren Group webinar
on uses for HOA data
The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions, will hold a free live webinar Thursday about the use of homeowners association data.
"Finding New Business Opportunities with HOA Data" will begin at noon. Data experts Trang Vu and Rose Zavala will be the presenters.
Participants will learn how they can use HOA data to expand their businesses and explore new opportunities for growth. Registration/information: thewarrengroup.com.