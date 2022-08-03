BERKSHIRE COUNTY
Clark, Rockwell museums receive reaccreditation
The Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge have each received reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community.
Accreditation signifies a museum’s quality and credibility to the entire museum community, to governments and outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.
Alliance peer reviewers gave the Rockwell Museum particular commendations for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in service to its community and as a model for other museums in diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion work, noting that the Rockwell is “locally engaged, globally significant.”
Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,096 are currently accredited by the alliance, with only 67 of those located in Massachusetts. Besides The Clark and Rockwell Museums, the other Berkshire sites with alliance accreditation include the Williams College Museum of Art and Hancock Shaker Village.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Big E to hold event for job-seekers Tues.
Eastern States Exposition will hold its 2022 Big E Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Exposition’s Farmers Market. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Job seekers will have a chance to network with various departments.
Available positions include: ticket sellers/takers; agriculture in the feed store; box office assistant/photo ID staff; custodial/maintenance; foundation representatives at the ESE Museum; giant slide attendants; parking; retail positions as cashiers, sales associates/Wine Cafe; sales; security; and shuttle drivers.
Prospective applicants are asked to apply ahead of time at TheBigE.com/employment. Those who don’t have access to a mobile device or computer may complete their application at the event. All staff will receive training for their roles prior to the fair.
To find the job fair, enter Gate 9 and follow signage to Gate 9A area. Park adjacent to the jersey barriers. Proceed on foot to the red building in front of the Mallary Complex dome.
WORCESTERSmall-business group offers website webinarThe Massachusetts Small Business Development Center’s Central Regional Office at Clark University will hold a free webinar, “How to Build a Website in a Day!”
The webinar will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Senior business adviser Rob Delmastro will discuss how to develop a website using Squarespace.
Registration: tinyurl.com/4xf4ej3s.