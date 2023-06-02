Boston
AG amends filing process for charities
The state Attorney General’s Office has amended the filing requirements for small charities and online filing is now required for all charities in Massachusetts.
Charities with annual gross support and revenue of $25,000 or less are no longer required to submit federal form 990 to the state Attorney General’s Office.
All charity registrations and annual filings must be submitted online starting Sept. 1 through the online charity portal, which was launched in 2022. The AG's Office will no longer accept paper submissions
In a news release, state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the measure is intended to ease the administrative burden on smaller charities.
“This is a big step forward,” said Jim Klocke, CEO of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network. “It will give small non-profits a clear, manageable path for reporting and transparency, without overburdening them.”
To support the sector through this transition, the nonprofit organizations/public charities division will run several in-person filing clinics at locations around the state and will host monthly online webinars to demonstrate the use of the charity portal and respond live to questions from users about the filing process. Information: www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-the-attorney-general.
Grants awarded for local food systems
South Berkshire Rural Health Network in Great Barrington and Hilltown CDC in Chesterfield are among 17 state organizations that have received grants from the Healey-Driscoll Administration to support local food systems.
The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ grants will enhance the work of existing and new local food policy councils and food working groups across Massachusetts.
South Berkshire Rural Health Network received an $11,820 grant to develop a strategic plan and improve connections to the region’s most vulnerable residents. The capacity of the group’s coordinator will be supported by funding for increased time and consultant support.
Hilltown CDC received a $9,368 grant to create a farmer/food producer working circle to discuss distribution, production, and environmental issues negatively affecting the local food system and identify strategies to address the conditions. Funds will be used for meeting coordination, facilitation and farmer stipends. This project has support from the Hampshire County Food Policy Council.
PITTSFIELD
Dealership donates $18K to Humane Society
Haddad Subaru has donated $18,500 to the Berkshire Humane Society after receiving the 2023 Subaru Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Award from the automotive company.
Subaru New England’s Joe Altavilla, Josh Enderle and Patrick Winther presented a check into Berkshire Humane Society Executive Director John Perreault May 25 during a ceremony at the dealership.
The award nationally recognizes elite Subaru retailers who provide an exceptional customer experience at every interaction with Subaru.
The funds were raised by Subaru having donated $250 for every car sold at the Pittsfield dealership between November 2022 and January 2023.
In Subaru’s Love Promise program, each company dealership takes on as many local charities as they choose to not only support monetarily but also donating time and energy. Haddad Subaru has a longstanding relationship with the Berkshire Humane Society.
— Staff reports