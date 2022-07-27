PITTSFIELD
Kindred at Home certified
to meet diabetes standards
Kindred at Home’s branch in Pittsfield has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association through its education recognition program.
The association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the national standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017.
The education recognition program promotes quality diabetes self-management education and support for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the standards.
Kindred at Home is the nation's largest provider of home care services with 775 locations in 40 states.
Local consumer groups
earn mediation funding
Berkshire Consumer Services Program and the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority have received funding from the state Attorney General’s Office for consumer mediation programs. More than $2 million in grants was awarded to programs across the state in this latest round of funding.
Berkshire Consumer Services Program received the funding as a local consumer program, and Berkshire County Regional Housing received the grant as a face-to-face mediation program.
Local consumer programs provide information to consumers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws, and also offer voluntary consumer advocacy and assistance services. Face-to-face mediation programs support the resolution of consumer and landlord/tenant disputes.
CANTON
State energy assistance
also covers cooling needs
The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which provides fuel assistance for families in temporary financial difficulty during the winter, is also available to eligible individuals and families during the summer months for cooling needs.
The program is administered by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division pays the energy provider directly for households whose gross income falls between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels.
Those seeking to receive assistance with the payment of a home energy expense should visit a local Salvation Army Community Center. A list of Salvation Army locations is available at magoodneighbor.org. Information on how to apply for the fund is also available at the website, or by calling 800-262-1320.