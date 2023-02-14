biz briefs

WESTWOOD
Gas prices down 4 cents in Berkshires, state
Local and state gas prices continued to drop this week, with the average prices in the Berkshires and the state, each falling by 4 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires has dropped to $3.38 per gallon, while the state price is $3.42. The state price is 8 cents higher than a month ago, and 11 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state price is also 3 cents lower than the national average, which has fallen 6 cents this week to $3.41. The national average is 13 cents higher than a month ago, and 7 cents more than last year.
“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine's Day,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "and if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week."
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain the decline in prices.
PITTSFIELD
BIC talk on technology across generations
The Berkshire Innovation Center will host “Tracking Technology Across the Generations: Five Humans, Five Stories, Infinite Wisdom,” a BIC presents event, from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
The BIC and Willow Investments have assembled a panel of speakers spanning five generations — ages 20 through 60 — to discuss how innovations in technology have affected them and shaped their lives. Dennis Rebelo will be the moderator.
The event will be held in-person at the center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. Admission is free but registration is required at berkshireinnovationcenter.com/bic-presents-events.
WILLIAMSTOWN
TokenTag social network launches platform
TokenTag, a Web3 social network based in Williamstown, has recently conducted the beta launch of its platform.
TokenTag changes how creators and community managers understand their audiences and how consumers interact with content across platforms. It unifies social channels and chains to create a single, easy-to-use Web3 social ecosystem. By combining Discord, Twitter and the blockchain, users are able to see and directly interact only with community and friends activity.
"Our ultimate goal is to transform the way communities come together and interact," said Daniel Vataj, founder & CEO of TokenTag. "We believe that, with TokenTag, we’ve created a home for Web3 communities that enhances connection, and paves the way for broader consumer adoption of NFTs into the future.”