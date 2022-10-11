WESTWOOD
Gas prices climbing anew
after long, downward slide
Following 16 weeks of falling gas prices both locally and regionally, the trend has reversed itself.
The average price in the Berkshires jumped 7 cents to $3.52 per gallon this week, while the state price has risen by 10 cents to $3.58, AAA Northeast reported Tuesday. The average state price had declined every week since June 13 when it hit an all-time high of $5.04.
The state price is still 23 cents lower than a month ago, but is 40 cents higher than at this time last year. The state price is also 34 cents lower than the national average, which rose another 12 cents this week to $3.92. The national average is 21 cents higher than a month ago, and 65 cents more than last year.
“The announced plans by OPEC+ to cut production certainly had an impact on oil prices, but that alone wouldn’t account for the increases we are seeing locally this week,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Inventories are somewhat low, and low supplies lead to higher prices at the pump.”
BOSTON
Business confidence weakens
amid economic uncertainty
Confidence among Massachusetts employers weakened slightly last month amid growing economic storm clouds both nationally and in Massachusetts.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost 1.4 points to 53.9, its lowest level since June. The index now rests 5 points lower than its level of a year ago.
The decrease reflects the swirl of contradictory elements roiling the economy — surging inflation, rising interest rates and shrinking economic output on the one hand, and a persistently strong demand for workers on the other.
The September survey responses came as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates another three-quarters of a point on Sept. 21 and the financial markets closed out their worst month since March 2020.
PITTSFIELD
Tech Impact Collaborative
to hold technology lectures
The Tech Impact Collaborative, a partnership between the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Berkshire Innovation Center and 1Berkshire, is holding a series of free online lectures on technology in the Berkshires during October and November.
The first lecture, "History of Innovation in the Berkshires," will be held Wednesday via Zoom. Evan Hickock of General Dynamics Mission Systems is the presenter.
The other events include, "Clean Tech" on Oct. 19; "Aerospace and Defense," Oct. 26; "Life Sciences," Nov. 2; "Creative Economy," Nov. 9; and "Growing the Tech Economy in the Berkshires," Nov. 16.
All lectures will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. Registration: Berkshireolli.org/TechImpact2022.