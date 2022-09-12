Gas drops 10 cents in Berkshire County
The average gas price in Berkshire County has dropped another 10 cents this week, while the average state price has fallen an additional 12 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires Monday was $3.77 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the state average. The average state price is 50 cents lower than a month ago, but still 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
The state average is 9 cents higher than the national average, which fell 7 cents to $3.71. Gas prices have fallen steadily throughout the summer. and national price is now at its lowest point since early March. The national price is 26 cents lower than last month, but 54 cents higher than a year ago.
The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil, according to AAA Northeast
“This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The average gas price in Berkshire County is still higher than in the rest of Western Massachusetts, where the average prices are $3.65 in Hampshire County, $3.59 in Franklin County and $3.56 in Hampden County. The average price remains above the $4 mark in only four of the state’s 14 counties.
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been named to the Fast 50, a list of the 50 fastest growing commercial lenders in Massachusetts that is compiled through data collected by The Warren Group, which publishes Banker & Tradesman Magazine.
The bank was also ranked first on that list among all financial institutions headquartered in Berkshire County.
The Fast 50 lists the state’s 50 fastest growing lenders for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized among the state’s premier commercial lenders by an organization as respected within the industry as Banker & Tradesman,” said bank President and CEO J. Jay Anderson.
Pittsfield Co-op is ranked sixth on that list in number of commercial loans and ninth in commercial loan volume.
Lever Inc. extends challenge deadline
Small business accelerator Lever Inc. has extended the application deadline for its Berkshire Sustainability Challenge to Sept. 19.
The Berkshire Sustainability Challenge is a competition that will award a $40,000 innovation grant to the top clean-tech startup. Those selected as finalists will receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.
The winner of the innovation grant will be incubated at Lever for four months at no cost. Lever will provide access to top leaders within the clean energy industry as mentors, one-on-one coaching, and customized workshops.
Information: www.leverinc.org or contact Elizabeth Nelson at enelson@leverinc.org.