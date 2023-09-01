BERKSHIRE COUNTY
Supermarket supporting EmbraceRace
Price Chopper/Market 32, which operates three stores in the Berkshires, will hold a campaign this month to raise funds for the nonprofit organization EmbraceRace.
Through Sept. 30, customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100 percent of which will go directly to EmbraceRace. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all funds raised, up to $10,000.
EmbraceRace was founded in early 2016 by two parents who set out to create the community and gather the needed resources to meet the challenges faced of raising children in a world where race matters.
All proceeds made will be donated to EmbraceRace to help it create more content to fill this gap such as articles, webinars, and conversation guides.
Learn more about EmbraceRace and its mission at embracerace.org or on Facebook.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operates stores in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.
LEE
Literacy Network to honor Bill Dunlaevy
The Literacy Network will honor retired bank CEO and community leader J. Williar “Bill” Dunlaevy at its annual fundraising celebration Sept. 9.
The event, “Tapas, Tequila & Tango,” will begin at 6 p.m. at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge.
Dunlaevy retired as board chairman of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Berkshire Bank’s holding company, in 2021 after serving three years in that role. He had also served as chairman and CEO of the former Legacy Bancorp and Legacy Bank, for 16 of his 42 years in the banking industry. He joined Berkshire Bank’s executive team following Legacy’s merger with Berkshire in 2011.
During his career, he held several leadership roles in the community at Berkshire United Way, Berkshire Health Systems, Berkshire Community College, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and the Lenox Library. He served on the LitNet board of directors from 2010-18.
Information: litnetsb.org; Leigh Doherty, 413-243-0471, ldoherty@litnetsb.org.
PITTSFIELD
DA's Office plans Dress for Success event
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office will hold a Dress for Success event Sept 15, at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 1 West St.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dress for Success is an organization that provides free professional clothing and training for job seekers and working professionals.
The event will feature, free of charge, professional clothing and accessories; professional work bags and briefcases; resume writing interview skills; and financial literacy education.
The DA's Office conducted a three-month, countywide donation drive to support the effort.
