PITTSFIELD
Greylock classes for first-time homebuyers
Greylock Federal Credit Union will be holding free first-time homebuyers classes at its branches in Hudson, N.Y., Adams and the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield.
The Hudson class will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Area Library, 51 North 5th St.
The class in Pittsfield will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 27 in the community meeting room at the Allendale branch. The class in Adams will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 9 at the Firehouse Café, 47 Park St.
The course will cover creating a budget, understanding your credit and financing options, and a review of the home-buying process. Registration: 413-236-4125, tlafleur@greylock.org.
PITTSFIELD
BHS, running group partner on July 4 race
Berkshire Health Systems is partnering with the Berkshire Running Foundation to expand the annual Fourth of July road race in Pittsfield with an enhanced community health focus.
The 5K race, which has been held annually since 1985, takes place before the city’s Fourth of July Parade. The Berkshire Running Foundation, an extension of the Berkshire Running Center in Pittsfield, manages and directs running events throughout the Berkshires that raise funds for several organizations.
As the lead sponsor, BHS will support a free, six-week, in-person and online training program for runners who want to hone their skills. This program runs from May 28 to the day of the race, and participants will work with the trainers at Berkshire Running Center, as well as receive support from the wellness team at BHS.
The race will also have a special, new division — a corporate challenge. The goal is to have local businesses sponsor the race and have their own employees participate in a countywide challenge. There will be special mentions, promotions and events around the July 4 race to still be finalized and marketed.
Race registration is underway. Information: director@berkshirerun.org.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
USDA extends 2022 agriculture census
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Statistics Service has extended its collection of responses for the 2022 Census of Agriculture through this spring.
Since data collection began last fall, over 1 million census recipients across the country have returned their questionnaires, but many have yet to respond. The deadline is being extended to ensure all producers have the chance to be represented in widely used census data.
Census of agriculture data informs decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, disaster assistance, infrastructure and rural development, research, education and more.
Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Information: nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.
— Staff reports