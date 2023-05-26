Hoosac senior earns BBB scholarship
Tia Paul Kareh, a student at Hoosac Valley High School, is one of five students who have been awarded 2023 Barbara J. Sinnott Student of Integrity Scholarships from the Better Business Bureau of Central New England’s Consumer Education Foundation.
Each of the awardees was selected for demonstrating a commitment to ethics and other values in line with the mission of the Better Business Bureau, such as trustworthiness and leading with integrity.
The scholarship honors students not just for what they have done, but how they have done it. Each of the five students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used for the expenses associated with the costs of attending college.
Kareh was the only student from Berkshire County to receive a scholarship. She will be attending Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams.
Fairview Hospital honored for care
Fairview Hospital has been named a recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades, the a marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
This is the 11th consecutive year that Fairview has received this award. The distinction places Fairview Hospital among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades,
For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,138 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from January through December 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 419 hospitals outperformed their peers — based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.
Fraud workshop for small businesses
The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will hold a virtual workshop on fraud and cyber crime awareness from noon to 1 p.m. June 6.
The workshop will be presented by Corrine Sysun, the vice president of commercial lending at TD Bank. Registration: bit.ly/MSBDC1-Cyber.
— Staff reports