BERKSHIRES
Pittsfield, Egremont earn wellness grants
The city of Pittsfield and the town of Egremont have each been awarded grants from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association Health Trust, the municipalities’ health insurance provider, to support efforts to create a culture of health and wellbeing in the workplace.
Pittsfield used a grant of $18,540 to create an on-site wellness space and to conduct leadership training, while Egremont used a $5,000 grant to purchase gym equipment.
Pittsfield created a “recharge room” at City Hall, where employees can go to decompress, meditate, and take a break from the workday.
Department heads in Pittsfield also conducted a two-day leadership retreat in which they focused on team-building activities, de-escalation techniques, mindfulness, and workplace wellness. The retreat was held at Bousquet Mountain ski area.
Egremont used grant funds to purchase exercise equipment — including a treadmill and stationary bike — to upgrade a gym located in the basement of the town’s police station.
Mary Brazie, Egremont’s office administrator, said that the grant has allowed town employees who may not have access to a gym elsewhere, or who cannot afford membership, to have access to top-notch gym equipment.
NORTH ADAMS
BFAIR adds 4 to board, presents awards
Berkshire Family and Individual Resources elected four new board members and honored several employees and organizations at the annual meeting of the corporation May 16 at the Williams Inn in Williamstown.
The newly elected board members include Barbara Chaput, Jake Dabrowski, Dana Johnson and Marissa Kirchner, who were all introduced at the meeting.
Rebecca Ritcher, an HR generalist at BFAIR, received a leadership award in recognition of her professional accomplishments. Isaac Otchere, residential house manager, received the Crosby/Quintal Memorial Award. Bill Hensley and Matt Girard both received the Edward Frampton Award, which is presented to people served in recognition of self-determination and accomplishing personal goals.
Employees Terry Blair, Liz Rolland, Nancy Torres and Jackie Thomas were each recognized for their 25 years of service and their commitment to people with disabilities receiving support from BFAIR.
Berkshire Scenic Railway was presented with a community partner award for hosting a high school intern receiving services through BFAIR’s preemployment training program.
In recognition of his prior years of board work and role as chair, Alex Kastrinakis was presented with the book “Inclusion Is” by Brittany Dorwin on behalf of “We are The People,” a self-advocacy group that created the book.
— Staff reports