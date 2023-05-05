16 Berkshire farms awarded grants from Harold Grinspoon Foundation

AGAWAM — Sixteen Berkshire County farms are among 97 farms from the four counties of Western Massachusetts and northeastern New York that have received a combined $225,000 in grants from the 2023 Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation’s Local Farmer Awards.
These grants of up to $2,500 empower farmers to purchase essential equipment for planting, growing, harvesting and processing. All projects include a funding commitment by the farm as well. This year the Local Farmer Awards received a record 182 applications.
The Berkshire recipients include Ayrhill Farms and Full Well Farm in Adams; Holiday Brook Farm and Musante Farm in Dalton; Red Shirt Farm and Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough and Indian Line Farm and Taft Farm in Great Barrington.
Also receiving grants were Many Forks Farm in Clarksburg; The Farm New Marlborough and Swallowbelly Farm and in New Marlborough; Moon on the Pond Farm/Farm Education in Sheffield; Woven Roots Farm in Tyringham; Three Maples Farm in West Stockbridge; Sweet Brook Farm in Williamstown; and Lions Tooth Farm in Windsor.