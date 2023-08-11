1Berkshire chooses 27 high school juniors for 2023-24 class of Youth Leadership Program

PITTSFIELD —1Berkshire has chosen 27 rising high school juniors from across the county to serve as the 2023-24 class of the Berkshire Youth Leadership Program.
The members of YLP's 13th class were selected through a competitive application process to begin a yearlong leadership development program that kicked off in June with a three-day, two-night retreat held at Camp Becket.
Participants include, Emily Alvarez and Vera de Jong of Mount Greylock Regional School; Maryn Cappiello and Will Hakes of Hoosac Valley High School; Bradley Chapman of Drury High School; Persephone Clark of BART Charter Public School; Natalie Cunninghams and Mary Haight of Wahconah Regional High School; and Madison Digrigoli, Kaeleigh Heath, Shaffer Kropke and Eleanor Kropke of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
The class also includes Catherine Makuc of Mount Everett Regional School; Mia McCluskey of Pittsfield High School; Molly McLear, Emma Meczywor and Griffin Mucci of Hoosac Valley High School; Cassius Osinga and Madeline Rundle of Monument Mountain Regional High School; Leandra Quintero, Daniel Sargent and Elizabeth Wheeler of Wahconah Regional High School; Arthur Millet and Knowl Stroud of Mount Greylock Regional School; and Micah Miles and Jared Senzl of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.