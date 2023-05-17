1Berkshire accepting nominations for Trendsetter Awards

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire is accepting nominations for the Berkshire Trendsetter Awards, which are being held for the first time since 2019.
The Berkshire Trendsetter Awards recognize outstanding initiatives, talented people and innovative organizations moving the Berkshires forward.
Individuals and businesses are eligible to nominated in six categories. The nomination deadline is June 16.
The award ceremony will be part of the Celebrate the Berkshires event at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Sept. 14.
The Trendsetter Awards were held annually by 1Berkshire between 2011 and 2019 before they were postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Information: 1Berkshire.com.