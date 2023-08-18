1Berkshire awards 52 facade improvement grants

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has awarded 52 facade improvement grants to Berkshire County entities through its Best Foot Forward Program, which was funded by fiscal 2023 Regional Economic Development Projects Grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development.
The program, now in its second pilot year, awarded $48,000 across 11 communities in the Berkshires, improving the facade presence of at least 81 individual businesses, and supporting over $67,000 in additional private investment in facade improvements across the grant awardees.
The initiative provides small businesses and organizations with a pedestrian-facing facade, storefront, or presence with grants of up to $1,000 to support non-construction improvements to their respective business aesthetic. Improvements ranged from window cleaning to painting, to plantings, lighting, seating, and more.