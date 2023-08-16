1Berkshire names finalists for Trendsetter Awards

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has named the finalists for its 2023 Trendsetter Awards.
The finalists and the winners will be honored at the Celebrate the Berkshires event Sept. 14 at the Colonial Theatre.
Finalists have been selected in five categories.
• Enhancing Visitor Engagement: Berkshire Busk!; Berkshire Camino LLC; Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health; Main Street Hospitality; ProAdams Inc.
• Growing/Advancing the Economy: Berkshire Innovation Center; Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing; Greylock Federal Credit Union; The Pass/Berkshire Mountain Distillers; The Stationery Factory.
• Nonprofit Collaborator: Adams Theater LLC; Berkshire United Way; Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire; Elizabeth Freeman Center, Inc.; HEALing Communities.
• Under 40 Changemaker: Ciana Barnaba; Lorena Dus; Andrew Fitch; Michael Obasohan.
• Entrepreneur/Visionary of the Year: Balderdash Cellars; Colleen Taylor, Bay State Hospitality Group; DEI Outdoors; Shared Estates Asset Fund; Breaking the Mold; Berkshire Cider Project; Blackshires, a program of R3SET Enterprises; Hot Plate Brewing Co.; The Bard Queer Leadership Project (BQLP); Wild Soul River.
Tickets/information: 1berkshire.com/events/.