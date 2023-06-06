1Berkshire offering final technical assistance initiatives in economic recovery program

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire is providing the final two offerings in the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program’s Technical Assistance Series this summer.
The two final cohorts are “Jumpstarting Your Crowdfunding Campaign” with Laura Christensen, and “Social Media and Digital Marketing Basics” with Francesca Olsen.
The BERP Technical Assistance series is free, and offered to any business in the Berkshires in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Each cohort has a capacity of seven participating businesses, so space is limited and registration is required.
Since its inception in 2021, the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Technical Assistance Series has been able to support more than 80 businesses through targeted training offerings, resulting in notable business improvements, and quantified by the over $800,000 in funding collectively accessed by businesses through their participation.
Details/registration: tinyurl.com/2ynrppyu. Information: EconomicDev@1berkshire.com.