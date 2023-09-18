1Berkshire presents Trendsetter Awards at Celebrate the Berkshire event

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire presented its 2023 Trendsetter Awards recently and honored Mill Town for its contributions to the local community at its Celebrate the Berkshires event at The Colonial Theatre.
Over 200 people attended Thursday's event, which was held for the first time in three years.
Mill Town, an impact investment firm that owns several Berkshire properties, received the Putting the Berkshires on the Map award.
The Trendsetter Awards, which were presented in six categories, recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals whose outstanding achievements and commitment have strengthened the economy and helped the Berkshires grow.
The finalists in each category were nominated by the public. Five of the six categories had five finalists. The Under 40 Change-Maker category had four. The finalists were all nominated by the public.
The winners and their categories are as follows:
• Enhancing Visitor Engagement: Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge.
• Entrepreneur/Visionary of the Year: Balderdash Cellars in Richmond.
• Under 40 Change-Maker: Lorena Dus, director of client and community services for the Berkshire Immigration Center.
• Nonprofit Collaborator: Elizabeth Freeman Center.
• Breaking the Mold: Blackshires, a program of R3SET Enterprises.
• Growing/Advancing the Berkshire Economy: Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing in Lee.