1Berkshire promotes Benjamin Lamb, Kristen Harrington

PITTSFIELD — Benjamin Lamb has been promoted to vice president of economic development at 1Berkshire, while Kristen Harrington has been promoted to finance and administration coordinator.
Lamb’s promotion follows five years of hard work helping to build the organization;s economic development team and expand the 1Berkshire footprint of activities and overall work. In his new position, Lamb will continue to lead and expand the outreach of 1Berkshire through its economic development in Berkshire
The North Adams resident joined 1Berkshire in 2018 as economic development projects manager and was promoted to director of economic development a short time later.
Harrington, who lives in Pittsfield, joined the former Berkshire Visitors Bureau as a finance associate in 2015 then became an accounting associate a year later when the visitors bureau merged into 1Berkshire. She has been an accounting specialist for 1Berkshire since 2019. In her new position, Harrington will be responsible for office functions that touch all departments