1Berkshire receives $295,000 regional economic development grant

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has received a $295,000 grant award through the Regional Economic Development Organization grant program.
The funding is made available through statewide investments made by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the support of the Berkshire County legislative delegation.
It will help to sustain the ongoing work of the 1Berkshire Economic Development team’s support of small businesses, implementation efforts associated with the Berkshire Blueprint 2.0, and the ongoing regional efforts to bolster the Berkshire economy.
As part of this year’s grant, 1Berkshire also received funding to support a series of five distinct collaborative, regional economic development projects through the competitive application process. These projects include:
• Year 2 of the Best Foot Forward Facade Improvement Micro-Grant Program.
• “Insert Here” Vacant Window Art Program.
• Berkshire Innovation Center North Pilot Programming.
• Small Business Resource Expo.
• GreylockWorks lighting and signage.