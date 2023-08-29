<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
High school students complete MassHire grant-funded Internships

A summer intern works on a project at Red Shirt Farm in Lanesborough. Twenty-seven Berkshire County high school students participated in internships at 14 local businesses through the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board's Summer Youth Employment Programming this year. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MASSHIRE BERKSHIRE WORKFORCE BOARD

PITTSFIELD — Twenty-seven high school students completed grant-funded and local sponsored paid internships this summer through the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board’s Summer Youth Employment Programming.

The internship sites included, Berkshire Arts Center; Berkshire Museum; Berkshire Pediatrics/CHP; Bloom Creativity; Clarksburg School Summer Camp; Hotel Downstreet; Emporium Antiques & Art Center; Historic Valley Campground at Windsor Lake; Kayla Civello Training LLC; Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Moresi & Associates; Porches Inn; Red Shirt Farm; and Williamstown Farmers Market.

"All of the youth participants demonstrated tremendous dedication to their employment experiences this summer and exemplified what it means to have a strong work ethic,” said Heather Shogry-Williams, the youth director at the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, in a news release. "We extend our sincere thanks to their host employers for providing enriching work opportunities that will lay the foundation for their future career success."

