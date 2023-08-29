High school students complete MassHire grant-funded Internships

PITTSFIELD — Twenty-seven high school students completed grant-funded and local sponsored paid internships this summer through the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board’s Summer Youth Employment Programming.
The internship sites included, Berkshire Arts Center; Berkshire Museum; Berkshire Pediatrics/CHP; Bloom Creativity; Clarksburg School Summer Camp; Hotel Downstreet; Emporium Antiques & Art Center; Historic Valley Campground at Windsor Lake; Kayla Civello Training LLC; Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Moresi & Associates; Porches Inn; Red Shirt Farm; and Williamstown Farmers Market.
"All of the youth participants demonstrated tremendous dedication to their employment experiences this summer and exemplified what it means to have a strong work ethic,” said Heather Shogry-Williams, the youth director at the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board, in a news release. "We extend our sincere thanks to their host employers for providing enriching work opportunities that will lay the foundation for their future career success."