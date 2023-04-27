AAA Northeast aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045

WESTWOOD — AAA Northeast is setting a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, as detailed in its first Environmental, Social and Governance Report.
The report highlights how AAA Northeast is focused on an electric future by reducing diesel-powered vehicles from its fleet and replacing almost 20 percent of light-service vehicles with electric vehicles on order — an action initiated in 2022. AAA also launched an electric vehicle website to help inform consumers interested in learning about electric vehicle ownership.
AAA Northeast has further pledged to eliminate all diesel-powered vehicles by 2024; purchase only electric vehicles for light-service use by 2030; utilize 100 percent renewable energy by 2035; and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.
AAA Northeast is a nonprofit auto club with 68 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York.
To view the AAA Northeast 2022 ESG Report, go to AAA.com/ESG.