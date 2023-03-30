AAA Northeast launches website featuring information on electric vehicles

BOSTON — AAA Northeast has launched a new electric vehicle focused website, AAA.com/EV, to educate the public on evolving EV technology.
The website is a compendium of information on electric vehicles. It is a resource for those interested in learning more about EV models available in the marketplace, and consumers looking to calculate the costs of EV ownership.
Content includes tips on vehicle maintenance and charging station locations along customized routes. Consumers can find weekly updates to stay apprised of changes in the evolving EV automotive industry.
A recent AAA consumer survey shows that 25 percent of American drivers are considering an EV for their next purchase. Among those who reported interest in purchasing an EV, 77 percent cite their primary concern is the cost of gasoline. In Massachusetts, more than 27,000 state-based EV rebates have been claimed to date.