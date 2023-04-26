Adams Community Bank reaches record levels in assets, loans, deposits and net income in 2022

ADAMS — Adams Community Bank reached record levels in assets, loans, deposits and net income in 2023.
At the annual meeting of the bank's parent company, Community Bancorp of the Berkshires MHC, President and CEO Charles P. O'Brien said the bank increased its assets to $931 million, its loans to $751 million and its deposits to $797 million last year. He said the bank achieved record net income levels in 2023 as earnings totaled $5.1 million, an increase of about $1 million from 2021.
Newly elected board Director John Sinopoli, the president and CEO of Synagex, was introduced at the meeting. Sinopoli holds a bachelor's degree in information technology with a minor in business from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and an executive certificate from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Board Chair Jeffrey Grandchamp acknowledged the retirement of longtime directors Jay O'Connor and Bernie Pinsonneault, highlighting their instrumental input, thoughtful guidance, and leadership to the bank during the past 25 years.
The bank opened a branch in Pittsfield in 2022 and plans to open another branch in Great Barrington late this year.