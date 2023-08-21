Adams recycling company George Apkin & Sons forms partnership, changes name

ADAMS — George Apkin & Sons Inc. a recycling company in Adams, has changed its name to Apkin Inc. after forming a partnership with a Springfield-based company and its two affiliates, one of them located in the Berkshires.
The company has partnered with the Joseph Freedman Co. and its two affiliates, Perlman Recycling in Pittsfield and Eastern Vehicle Recycling in Westfield.
Founded in 1891, Joseph Freedman Co. is the oldest and largest privately owned scrap metal processor in New England.
According to a news release, the new partners have a full suite of metal recycling services to further complement Apkin’s existing operations.
The company will retain all of its employees at its Adams facility at 17 Depot St. Joe Apkin will remain as president while Bill Apkin will stay on in an advisory role. Sally Cable and Cindi McLain will remain as office employees.
Apkin had closed its other recycling center in North Adams in December.