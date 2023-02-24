Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts seeks nominations for annual Pynchon Award for citizenship

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations from the four counties of Western Massachusetts for the annual Pynchon Award, which recognizes citizens who have shown outstanding commitment to the community.
The Order of William Pynchon was established by the advertising club in 1915 to recognize and encourage people whose lives and achievements typified the ideals of promoting citizenship and the building of a better community in Western Massachusetts. Past recipients include community volunteers, social activists, teachers, journalists, public servants, business leaders, philanthropists, historians, physicians and war heroes.
Nominations must be submitted by March 31 to: William Pynchon trustees, Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts, P.O. Box 1022, West Springfield, MA 01090-1022 or by e-mail to info@adclubwm.org. For information, visit adclubwm.org.