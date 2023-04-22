Salisbury Bank VP Aidan Gilligan graduates from school of finance and management

LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Aidan Gilligan, vice president, commercial loan officer at Salisbury Bank, has graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance & Management.
The program is an intensive two-year bank management training program that is sponsored by the Connecticut Bankers Association.
It provides an opportunity for bank management personnel and other key employees of Connecticut’s banking industry to obtain additional knowledge and skills as well as a more comprehensive understanding of financial services.
Gilligan holds a bachelor of science degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University. He joined the bank in February 2018 and has worked in the commercial credit and commercial lending departments. He received the Connecticut Bankers Association New Leader in Banking Award in 2021 — the same year that he graduated from the bank’s leadership development program.
Salisbury Bank operates Berkshire County branches in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.