Airen Wadsworth joins Berkshire Money Managment

DALTON — Airen Wadsworth has joined Berkshire Money Management as front office coordinator in the firm’s Great Barrington office, which increases the total number of BMM’s South County employees to five.
In this role, Wadsworth will be the first person to welcome guests to BMM’s new office at 72 Stockbridge Road. He will also support the firm with scheduling, data entry, and other vital tasks.
A lifelong resident of Lee, Wadsworth received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2018. A motocross rider, Wadsworth also works with motocross athletes from around the world as the owner and CEO of Airtime Clothing.
BMM’s summer intern, Pittsfield High School graduate Marlon Binns, has left the firm to return to the University of California, where he is studying business administration. Binns is interested in pursuing a career in either wealth management, investment banking, or financial consulting.