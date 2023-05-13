Berkshire ADA Aleah Fisher receives Spotlight Award at state District Attorneys Association conference

PITTSFIELD — Aleah Fisher, an assistant district attorney in the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, received the Spotlight Award at the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association’s annual statewide conference.
The Spotlight Award is given to prosecutors who demonstrate outstanding service, spirit and professionalism.
“Assistant District Attorney Fisher’s work ethic, professionalism, and openness to continue learning make her a deserving recipient of this award," said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue.
Fisher joins Jane Kibby-Pierce, the office’s director of victim witness advocates, as an award winner at this year’s conference. Kibby-Pierce received the award for Victim Witness Advocate of the Year.
The Massachusetts District Attorneys Association is made up of over 770 assistant district attorneys and more than 280 victim witness advocates.