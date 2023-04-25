Andrew DeVries' Sculpture Trail to open in May in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD — Sculptor Andrew DeVries’ Sculpture Trail in Middlefield will open for the season on May 19.
The trail features 40 works on 15 acres at 36/42 River Road. New this year are recently installed aluminum signs of poetry by various writers.
The Sculpture Trail will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 3, and at other times by appointment.
The artist’s gallery, DeVries Fine Art International, formerly located in Lenox, is also on the property. The gallery is open to the public during business hours and contains indoor bronze works and paintings by the artist.
Directions/information: andrewdevries.com, 413-238-7755.